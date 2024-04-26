Suspects tried to carjack person delivering food in DC, police say

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was looking for three suspects accused of carjacking a food delivery worker on Wednesday.

MPD said that around 11:50 p.m., the victim was delivering food in the 1100 block of 4th St. SW. While he was returning to his car, the suspects approached him. One of them pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys. The victim escaped and ran away.

One of the suspects broke a car window, but they all ran away, leaving the car behind.

(Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

MPD released the following pictures of the suspects from a surveillance camera.

Police asked that anyone with any information call (202) 720-9099 or text 50411.

