Suspects in series of violent armed online marketplace robberies arrested: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects have been arrested in a series of violent armed robberies involving online marketplaces, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police became aware of the robberies on April 25 of 2023.

The robberies, according to police, followed a similar modus operandi. Suspects would list an item for sale on an online marketplace, typically a vehicle for under $5,000. The suspects would then arrange to meet with interested buyers.

The potential buyers would then be robbed at gunpoint at the arranged meeting before the suspects fled the area. During these incidents, several of the victims were assaulted and injured.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates, according to SFPD:

April 25, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

May 1, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

May 2, 2023, on the 100 block of Brookedale Avenue

May 2, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

May 15, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

May 18, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

May 26, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

June 5, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

During the course of investigations led by the SFPD Robbery Detail, the suspects were identified as 19-year-old Jevonte Powell and 20-year-old Jermaine Williams, both of San Francisco. Arrest warrants were obtained for both men.

On April 9, 2024, SFPD officers located Powell and took him into custody. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail 1 and charged with:

9 counts of robbery

5 counts of kidnapping for robbery

11 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

2 counts of attempted robbery

On April 16, 2024, officers took Williams into custody. Williams was charged with 3 counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. While arrests have been made, SFPD said investigations into these robberies remain open and active.

