Suspects Caught on Camera Loading Up Shopping Cart With Chainsaws

Two men were caught on security camera at a DIY store loading up a shopping cart with chainsaws before police said they took off in a car with temporary tags.

Footage released by the Millington Tennessee Police Department shows the theft at a Lowe’s store on March 28.

Police said the men loaded up the cart with Husqvarna chainsaws and took off in a white Nissan Mirano with temporary Tennessee tags.

The pair are wanted in connection with numerous thefts in Shelby County, police said.

Lowe’s sells Husqvarna chainsaws for up to $619 each, according to the store’s website.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact police. Credit: Millington Tennessee Police Department via Storyful