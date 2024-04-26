Suspects Caught on Camera Loading Up Shopping Cart With Chainsaws
Two men were caught on security camera at a DIY store loading up a shopping cart with chainsaws before police said they took off in a car with temporary tags.
Footage released by the Millington Tennessee Police Department shows the theft at a Lowe’s store on March 28.
Police said the men loaded up the cart with Husqvarna chainsaws and took off in a white Nissan Mirano with temporary Tennessee tags.
The pair are wanted in connection with numerous thefts in Shelby County, police said.
Lowe’s sells Husqvarna chainsaws for up to $619 each, according to the store’s website.
Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact police. Credit: Millington Tennessee Police Department via Storyful