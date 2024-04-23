Suspects arrested after second attempted jewelry robbery in Snohomish County

Early Monday morning Lynnwood police responded to the Alderwood Mall for an alarm in jewelry department of JCPenney.

When police arrived, two suspects took off running. Police arrested an adult and a juvenile after a short pursuit.

Police believe the same two suspects are responsible for a burglary at a JCPenney’s in Marysville that took place an hour before.

One of the suspects was identified in surveillance video from Marysville. The suspects also had hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry on them when they were arrested.

More jewelry was found in a stolen vehicle that was parked at the Alderwood Mall that police say was used in the Marysville robbery.

Both suspects have outstanding warrants.