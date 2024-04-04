Suspect shot during confrontation with Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in La Quinta

A man was shot during a confrontation with deputies who had responded to a reported assault in La Quinta Wednesday night, according to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the 44-000 block of Vista Dunes around 11:50 p.m., where they found a suspect armed with a knife. The release states the deputies ordered the person, who they did not publicly identify, to drop the knife, and shot them after they refused. No other people were injured.

The person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was placed on administrative leave, according to department policy, as the shooting is investigated by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspect shot during confrontation with sheriff's deputies in La Quinta