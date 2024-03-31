Suspect apprehended in Oklahoma after man was found dead in Edgerton home Saturday

A suspect was apprehended Saturday evening in Oklahoma after a man was found dead inside an Edgerton home.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of West Edgewood Drive, where a man was found dead, according to McKenzi Davis, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, officials determined the death was a homicide and identified the victim as Cade H. Blackburn, 27.

Investigators apprehended the suspect, who was known to the victim, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 913-782-0720.