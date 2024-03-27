Suspect in 2-year-old's murder facing new charge for criminal sexual conduct of inmate

Mar. 27—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The man charged with murdering a 2-year-old boy last July in Albert Lea was charged Tuesday for reported criminal sexual conduct of another inmate in the Freeborn County jail in early March.

Austin Michael Navarro, 25, was charged in Freeborn County District Court with one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct-nonconsensual sexual contact. Navarro has been in the jail since he was arrested in July 2023 in the death of Ahziyas Dampha.

The court complaint alleged the alleged victim was reportedly conversing with a group of other males in general population in the jail when Navarro reportedly approached the inmate and then grabbed his buttocks.

Navarro had reportedly also been making several sexual comments toward him.

Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

He is next slated to appear on the charge July 23, and is scheduled to appear on the murder charges April 30. In that case, Navarro faces charges of second-degree murder and child endangerment.