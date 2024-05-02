Survey finds about 20% of Germans worry about climate change daily

A man carries a globe with a miniature Eiffel Tower and the 1.5-degree target of the Paris climate protection agreement during a demonstration in front of the Alte Oper. Around one in five people in Germany worry about climate change every day, a survey by the auditing firm PwC has revealed. Boris Roessler/dpa

Around one in five people in Germany worry about climate change every day, a survey by the auditing firm PwC has revealed.

According to the survey, 19.8% of Germans said climate change worried them on a daily basis. Internationally, about 28% of those surveyed felt the same.

PwC surveyed around 20,000 people twice a year in 31 countries across Europe, Asia, North and South America and Africa.

Of those surveyed in Germany, 60% said climate change worried them but they did not think about it regularly. Internationally about 57% felt that way.

Around 19% of people in Germany were not at all worried about climate change, compared to an international average of just under 14%.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Earth has already warmed by around 1.1 degrees Celsius due to human activities.

The so-called Paris Agreement aims to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, such as extreme droughts, storms, crop failures and rising sea levels.

According to the IPCC, emissions would have to be 43% lower in 2030 than in 2019 if global warming is to be stopped at 1.5 degrees as targeted.

In its representative survey, PwC surveys around 20,000 people aged 18 and over in 31 countries twice a year on the topics of health and nutrition as well as climate change and sustainability, including more than 1,000 consumers from Germany.