Survey: Almost 70% of Germans critical of Israel's actions in Gaza

Palestinians inspect rubble of a destroyed house belongs to the Tawabta family after an Israeli air strike, which resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

More than two-thirds (69%) of Germans do not consider Israel's military action in Gaza to be justified in view of the many civilian casualties, according to the results of a new survey published on Friday.

Of 1,296 people polled for the ZDF broadcaster, 87% also said the West should exert more pressure on Israel to improve the supply of food and medicine to the population in the Gaza Strip. Only 7% did not agree with this statement.

On Monday, the United Nations warned of an imminent famine in the sealed off coastal territory.

The survey was conducted by the Wahlen (elections) research group from March 19 to 21 and is regarded as being representative of the electorate.

In addition, only 7% of respondents are confident that the fighting will come to an end in the coming weeks, while 89% doubt this.

The Gaza war was triggered by a massacre carried out by terrorists from Palestinian militant group Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7. More than 1,200 people were killed on Israel's side, prompting a massive counter-offensive by the country's air and ground forces.

The Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza reports that more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war.

According to Israel, the aim of the Gaza war is to destroy Hamas and free an estimated 100 still-living hostages from the terrorist organization.