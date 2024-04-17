Surveillance video shows masked suspects robbing postal carrier at gunpoint in Nashua, police say

New Hampshire Police are searching for two masked suspects and a driver who allegedly robbed a postal worker at gunpoint in Nashua on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a USPS postal carrier robbed on Blacksmith Way around 2:30 p.m. spoke with the worker who said equipment was stolen from him, according to police.

Surveillance video Boston 25 obtained from a neighbor’s Ring security camera appears to show someone holding an object approaching the mail carrier at his USPS truck. The carrier raises his hands and gives something to the person. Another person can be seen approaching the back of the mail truck.

The letter carrier was not injured.

Police say the suspects left in an older-model dark-colored GMC Yukon with MA plates with a female driver.

The two male suspects were wearing hoodies and masks.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says they are aware of the incident and are actively involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

