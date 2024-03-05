Super Tuesday: Where do I vote in the Tennessee presidential primary?

Tennessee voters will head to the polls today to choose their presidential nominee, and make their picks in several local races, during the country's largest primary voting day — Super Tuesday.

Voters in 15 states will cast their votes in their primaries and caucuses today. The states conducting elections are Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

With polls across the state opening at 7 a.m. Central, some might be wondering how to find their precinct. Here's what to know.

Where do I vote in the Tennessee primary election?

To find your precinct, visit web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/search, where you can search by your name or address to find your polling location.

You are eligible to vote at the polling location that appears in your search.

What do I need to bring to vote in Tennessee?

Yes. Voters in Tennessee must bring a valid photo identification card, which can include a driver's license or photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military photo ID or a Tennessee handgun carry permit that includes a photo.

College student IDs, city- or county-issued IDs, and out-of-state photo IDs are not accepted.

You do not need to bring your voter registration card to vote.

Who can vote in Tennessee primary?

You can request either a Republican or Democratic ballot, and poll workers will ensure you have the correct ballot.

To find your school board district, enter your address here.

