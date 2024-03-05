Super Tuesday 2024: Live updates and results as Trump and Haley battle for GOP votes

A total of 16 states and one territory will hold Republican and Democratic nominating contests on what’s known as Super Tuesday, when more than one-third of the delegates available in both presidential primaries are up for grabs.
On the GOP side, former President Donald Trump is hurtling toward his third Republican presidential nomination — and a rematch with President Biden in the fall. Nikki Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, has not committed to competing past Tuesday. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.
For Democrats, Biden is looking to have another strong showing while avoiding what played out last week in Michigan, where more than 100,000 voters disillusioned with his response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza cast ballots for “uncommitted” instead of for him.
For live updates and results throughout the day and night, check out our live blog below.
On Monday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota GOP caucuses, winning almost 85% of the vote. Twenty-nine delegates were up for grabs.
Four candidates were on the ballot including Trump and Nikki Haley.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who suspended his presidential campaign in December and had endorsed Trump before the Iowa caucuses, said told caucus-goers last night: "Donald Trump is going to close this out, this is going to be the end of the trail, and we’re going to say we have a nominee, and let’s go after it and beat Joe Biden in the fall."
Jon Ward
Which states are voting on Super Tuesday?
A total of 14 states will hold both Republican and Democratic nominating contests on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Alaska will also hold Republican caucuses, and Democrats will complete their Iowa caucuses and announce the results.
Additionally, American Samoa will hold its Democratic caucuses.
Most of the attention will be paid to the Republican contests because, unlike President Biden, DonaldTrump still has a significant challenger in Nikki Haley.
Welcome to Yahoo News' live coverage of Super Tuesday
Good morning! It's election day for Republicans and Democrats in more than a dozen states across the U.S. We'll be providing updates throughout the day, until polls close later tonight. Glad you're joining us.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
