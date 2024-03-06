Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Trump and Biden score wins in multiple states, Haley wins Vermont

President Biden and former President Donald Trump each notched a string of resounding victories on Super Tuesday that brought them even closer to a 2024 rematch of their fierce battle in 2020 for the White House.

But former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley denied Trump a Super Tuesday sweep, winning Vermont's Republican primary, and Biden lost to political unknown Jason Palmer in the sparsely attended Democratic caucus in American Samoa.

Biden posted wins in Iowa, North Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Maine, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and California, according to the Associated Press, while former President Donald Trump scored victories over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota and California.

Trump, 77, who was charged with 91 felony counts since leaving the White House, has described his third presidential run in terms of both redemption and of reclaiming a victory he says, without evidence, was stolen from him. Biden, 82, has portrayed his candidacy as a fight to save American democracy, despite the view of many in his own party that he is too old to continue to lead effectively.

Presidential primary results