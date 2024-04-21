Sunday letters: Trump and Speaker Johnson; college players staying committed

Trump, the speaker, and election integrity

The article “Trump says Johnson doing ‘good job’” (News Extra, April 13) reports on Speaker Mike Johnson’s pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to gain Donald Trump’s help in stopping the bullying tactics of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump favorite. It’s like a little boy going to a parent to get a sibling to stop making faces and calling him names.

The cover story gave the reason for the meeting as problems of “election integrity.” They are accusing Democrats of encouraging non-citizen migrants to register to vote. Probably in cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia. I wonder why!

These two geniuses are convinced that migrants have traveled for weeks and months, through jungle and desert, in all kinds of weather, with children and their earthly possessions, just to vote for Joe Biden. Maybe comfortable and safe Americans, already registered, could show the same level of enthusiasm.

If the Ranter and the Speaker want to learn about “election integrity,” they might consult with the people who conduct elections, the same citizens that they accuse of breaking the law by registering non-citizens. They might be able to learn how elections work. On the other hand, integrity cannot be learned. Trump will never have it, and Johnson will never acquire it as Trump’s errand boy.

John F. Hagan, West Warwick

College athletes should remain committed

PC Coach Kim English's statement regarding the acquisition of a 7-foot center − that "money is not an issue" − clearly highlights the deplorable condition of college athletics ("Providence basketball coach Kim English says Friars are 'competitive' in recruiting players," Sports, April 5). The message to alumni is: "Hey − want a winning team? Pony up."

While I have little sympathy for the million-dollar coaches who have to put up with uncertainty, we as fans can no longer look forward to the development of players. At mid-level schools − including URI − if they're good, they're gone. And I have no objection to compensating players, but a commitment should be just that. One time only, and you have to sit out at least half a season.

Gary Smith, Wakefield

Patricia Morgan's anti-trans campaign

Rep. Patricia Morgan's attempt to deny gender-affirming care to Rhode Island's trans people is mean spirited and hypocritical ("House bill takes aim at gender treatments," News, April 10). It is hypocritical for a conservative to pose as a champion of freedom from government control while trying to pass laws to dictate the most private aspects of our citizens' lives.

But we have been here before − think of women's right to choose − so it is nothing new. In fact, Rep. Morgan comes from a long tradition of denying human rights in the name of "freedom." From the Founding Fathers who owned slaves while writing the Bill of Rights, powerful Americans have invoked the sacred cause of liberty while denying basic freedoms to Black, Indigenous and Latino people, uppity women, gay individuals and new immigrants, among others.

Trans people are just the newest in a long history of victims of this brand of American "greatness." Whether they personally believe it or (like many MAGA opportunists) they don't, politicians like Rep. Morgan and Donald Trump have always built their political power by tearing weaker communities down to protect "true Americans."

Bullying has played well to the kind of Americans whose financial and psychological power depends on taking others' freedom. We should not tolerate it here.

James Dealy, Providence

Holocaust, or war on terror?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's final solution for the Palestinian problem seems to be working. We continue to supply them with the big bombs and artillery they will need to finish the job. There will be no Holocaust shock and outrage this time.

This is not a Holocaust you are seeing with your own lying eyes. No. This is a war on terrorism. Just remember that.

Tom Hardie, North Kingstown

No parallel to Trump, Dorr Rebellion

In their column "Parallels between Dorr Rebellion and Trump" (Commentary, April 7), Eric Chaput and Russell DeSimone have apparently misunderstood the two issues.

Attempting to portray the two issues as parallel is a bit of a stretch. In order for that to happen Donald Trump would have had to be legally charged with insurrection on Jan. 6! He wasn't then and never has been.

You need to stop the wishful thinking. The U.S. Supreme Court made the correct decision. If an individual state can make a unilateral decision to keep a presidential candidate off of its ballot, for whatever reason, just imagine the crises it will cause across the country.

James M. Mageau, Charlestown

Yes to light rail system

Thank you, Charles Levesque of Portsmouth, for your letter to the editor suggesting that we need to think about alternatives for transit ("The future is rail," April 6). I agree that the era of every "independent person" driving their own car anywhere they need to go is past. I wish to take your suggestion further by offering the following vision.

A light rail system could connect the communities on the east and west shores of the Bay, perhaps with extensions to Aquidneck Island and along the south shore to Westerly. This system would also connect to service to Boston, Connecticut and New York. Bus stations could be thoughtfully located throughout the inland communities which would offer service to the light rail system. Residents could walk or drive to these.

Turning this dream into physical reality would take years, but we could begin by designing a structure for a light railway parallel to the new westbound Washington Bridge. It is imperative that we build efficient transit that would create some permanent full-time jobs and bring us together in statewide community.

Roxanne S. Stern, Riverside

A new running mate for Biden

Assuming the Democratic Party sticks with President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024, his choice of vice president is now more critical than ever. Current Vice President Kamala Harris has an approval rating even lower than Biden.

When Franklin Delano Roosevelt ran for president for the fourth time in 1944, the Democratic Party hierarchy wanted the sitting Vice President Henry A. Wallace removed from the ticket. In fact, this was done, with the tacit approval of FDR, and led to Senator Harry S. Truman being elected vice president.

Many Americans believe Biden is too old to be president again for another four years. Therefore, will Biden and the party allow Harris to run again in 2024, thereby lessening Biden’s chances of winning? Perhaps, the whispers about Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor resigning for health reasons is the party’s way of easing Harris out and placing the current vice president on the Supreme Court? Interesting times we live in. Time will tell.

Peter Buonfiglio, Cranston

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sunday letters: Trump and Speaker Johnson; college players staying committed