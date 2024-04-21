Sunday features cloudy skies and cooler temps; warmer weather expected next week

Sunday will look rather gloomy, at least to start off, as a southern system moves across the southern U.S.. Most of everyone will stay dry today, though a light shower can’t be ruled out near the border between West Virginia and Virginia. We’ll slowly start to see the clouds break apart during the afternoon, with will help our temps slightly as they get into the 50s.

With overnight lows dropping into the middle to low 30s tonight and Sunday night respectively, patchy frost will be possible. This can pose a risk for any outdoor plants or any sensitive vegetation. If you wish to protect them, either cover them up or take them inside to make sure they stay safe!

Monday will be our coldest morning yet, but we stick with mostly clear skies. With high pressure building in, the morning and evening commute looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies around. With a bit more sunshine compared to Sunday, Mondays afternoon highs should make a run near 60 degrees.

Tuesday won’t be that bad of a morning with mostly clear skies around. This will help with temps climbing into the 50s by lunchtime and eventually into the upper 60s by the late afternoon. Clouds will build from the northwest Tuesday night as our next system brings in the chances for showers as we get closer to midnight.

Look Into The Future Using Our StormTracker 59 Predictor

Wednesday morning looks soggy with scattered showers moving through so don’t forget to pack something to keep yourself dry. By the middle to late morning hours, rain chances will decrease as our cold front moves off to the east. Only hit or miss showers are expected through the afternoon, mostly confined to the mountains, with temps back in the 60s.

Thursday morning is back with another cold start in the 30s! Our cold temps won’t last long as we see them warm up into the 50s and eventually the middle 60s by the evening. Mostly sunny skies return as well as we enjoy a dry spell for our entire Thursday!

Friday starts will building clouds, but the morning commute looks to be dry. The second half of your Friday, however, looks unsettled with chances of showers increasing through the evening and overnight. At least we end your Friday off fairly warm with many in the middle to upper 60s.

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, next weekend also looks unsettled with scattered showers moving through Saturday morning. We’ll likely catch a few breaks Saturday afternoon and evening, but the chances of rain will be back for Sunday’s forecast. Temps into next week will go from the 60s and slowly climb into the 70s by Sunday and Monday.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

SUNDAY

Cloudy start. Some sunshine in the afternoon. Staying cooler. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Yet another dry day. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny start. Chances for rain increase PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers/storms. Rain decreases PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny start. Enjoying a little break. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers build. Scattered showers/storms PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers likely AM. PM breaks. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers possible. Plenty of breaks. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Cloudy with showers AM. PM break with sunshine. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Slight chance for showers. Partly sunny. Warm. Highs in the 70s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.