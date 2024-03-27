What will summer weather be like in Oklahoma this year? Here's what Farmers' Almanac predicts

Oklahomans had a taste of warm spring weather well before the first day of spring this month, leaving many craving summer temperatures and lasting sunshine.

This year, summer is coming early, according to the Farmers' Almanac, with warm, hot and muggy conditions.

The almanac, which has been predicting weather (with varying accuracy) since 1818, recently released its extended weather forecast for the upcoming summer, titled "Summer Soaker Ahead."

Here's what the Farmers' Almanac has predicted for this summer and how that could impact Oklahomans.

What is the Farmers' Almanac predicting for Oklahoma's upcoming summer weather forecast?

The almanac's 200-year-old mathematical and astronomical formula indicates a "hot, showery" summer for Oklahoma and the rest of the South Central region, which includes Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and New Mexico.

For most of the nation, the almanac predicts warm, hot and muggy conditions, except for the Northwest region.

When is the first day of summer?

The first day of summer in North America arrives with the summer solstice on June 20, the earliest start in 128 years, according to the almanac. This is just three months after the start of the spring equinox, which started March 18.

What will the weather be like during the spring in Oklahoma?

As Oklahomans look forward to summer, they should prepare for spring's colder temperatures along with thunder and snowstorms, the almanac predicts.

The almanac indicates the Great Plains will see plenty of cold temperatures and "occasional bouts of storminess," bringing widespread rains and snows.

March will bring wild swings in the thermometer, the almanac writes, so Oklahomans should expect March to go out like a lion, with similar "cool and stormy" conditions predicted for the majority of the United States into the spring.

The almanac predicts cool temps and storms will continue into May.

Oklahoma should expect frequent showers, then cold, which would result in some thunderstorms with damaging winds.

Contributing: Claire Reid

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Summer 2024 weather prediction for Oklahoma is 'hot', 'showery'