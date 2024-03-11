Here's what Farmers' Almanac is predicting for upcoming spring weather in Oklahoma

As Oklahoma prepares for winter to end, many are crossing their fingers for warmer, mild weather.

However, if the Farmers' Almanac has predicted correctly, Oklahomans should prepare for colder temperatures, as well as thunder and snowstorms, this spring.

The almanac, which has been predicting weather (with varying accuracy) since 1818, recently released its extended weather forecast for the upcoming spring, titled "Polar Coaster Spring."

Here's what the Farmers' Almanac has predicted for the spring and how that could impact Oklahomans.

Tulips are seen at the first-ever Tulip Festival at the Myriad Botanical Gardens on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

What is the Farmers' Almanac predicting for Oklahoma's upcoming spring weather forecast?

"Ski-lovers rejoice," the almanac writes. "We're heading for a 'Polar Coaster Spring.' Farmers' Almanac long-range weather forecast calls for many days of cold temperatures."

The almanac's 200-year-old mathematical and astrological formula indicates the Great Plains will see plenty of cold temperatures and "occasional bouts of storminess," bringing widespread rains and snows.

March will bring wild swings in the thermometer, the almanac writes, so Oklahomans should expect March to go out like a lion, with similar "cool and stormy" conditions predicted for the majority of the United States into the spring.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts this upcoming spring will be "warm and thundery" in Oklahoma. Sunny to partly cloudy temperatures for Easter-weekend and the possibility of April snow are also in the almanac's forecast.

Over Easter weekend ― Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31 ― Oklahoma and the central US region should expect sun with some clouds...at least according to the almanac.

The almanac predicts cool temps and storms will continue into May.

Oklahoma should expect frequent showers, then cold, which would result in some thunderstorms with damaging winds.

How accurate is the Farmers' Almanac forecast?

The Farmers' Almanac has released extended weather forecasts every year since 1818, using the same forecast formula. The almanac states that its readers find its predictions to be accurate about 80-to-85 percent of the time. However, the Columbus Dispatch found that most analyses of the almanac's predictions have indicated an accuracy rate of 50 percent. If that's the case, you might as well flip a coin.

Last year, the almanac predicted a "cold and stormy" winter for Midwest states in its extended winter weather forecast for winter 2023-2024.

6:55pm - A cold front continues to push through Oklahoma and entering northern Texas. Behind the front, much cooler temps and gusty north winds.



In addition, plenty of smoke is trapped behind the front, so be prepared air quality issues and lower visibilities.#okwx @txwx pic.twitter.com/NRsLA6bnJn — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 28, 2024

Northwestern Oklahoma saw a blizzard in early January, light snow continued to fall across the OKC metro and high winds moved into the area. The National Weather Service in Norman said "high winds and blizzard-like conditions" made it difficult to get accurate snowfall measurements throughout the state. Meteorologists encouraged members of the public to report snowfall amounts for their area.

Snow fell across Oklahoma Feb 11 with the highest snow accumulations occurring in Apache, just north of Lawton, where a heavy band of snow dropped more than eight inches. An estimated two to three inches of snow fell in Oklahoma City, Norman said.

So, while we don't know what March will look like yet, it's safe to say that the almanac's extended winter forecast has been relatively accurate so far.

Where can I find the Farmers' Almanac spring weather forecast?

The Farmers' Almanac "Polar Coaster Spring" spring 2024 extended weather forecast can be found online here.

Contributing: Claire Reid

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oklahoma weather: Farmer's Almanac predict 'cool, stormy' spring 2024