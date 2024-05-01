Sudbury Water District head is latest to be penalized for accepting free ski trips

SUDBURY — The executive director of the Sudbury Water District is the latest MetroWest municipal official to be slapped with a civil penalty for accepting free ski trips from a water meter manufacturer and its distributor.

According to a press release from the State Ethics Commission, Vincent Roy was among four municipal water employees from throughout the state who were recently ordered to pay civil penalties for violating the state's conflict of interest law.

Roy is executive director of the Sudbury Water District. He paid a civil penalty of $18,000.

Other MetroWest municipal officials who were previously announced to have been penalized for similar infractions include Franklin Department of Public Works Director Robert "Brutus" Cantoreggi and Natick Water and Sewer Department GIS Coordinator Rich Ames.

Placed on unpaid leave: Franklin DPW director must pay $15G for accepting gifts

According to the Ethics Commission, Roy accepted three-day distributor-hosted ski trips in 2018, 2019 and 2022 in Maine and Vermont. In 2021, he participated in a water industry golf tournament, where the distributor paid for greens fees and meals.

Sudbury water commissioners 'stand firmly behind Director Roy'

Roy also attended three free dinners hosted by the manufacturer and distributor outside of water industry conferences in 2021 and 2022. And he attended an August 2022 event where the manufacturer and distributor paid for rooftop drinks and dinner at the Envoy Hotel in Boston. Finally, Roy accepted two free tickets from the distributor to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in August 2022.

In a statement posted on the Sudbury Water District website, town water commissioners gave their full support to Roy.

"Director Roy has led the District through significant challenges, and he has demonstrated effective and cost-efficient strategies for the protection of the District’s public water system," the statement reads. "Director Roy continues to be committed to serving the Sudbury community and upholding the trust placed in him. He is dedicated to fostering positive relationships and will continue to engage openly with the public to discuss and address the complexities of managing the District’s water supply. While disappointed, the Water Commissioners stand firmly behind Director Roy, confident in his leadership and the continued excellence of the District under his stewardship."

When contacted on Tuesday, Roy directed the Daily News to the online statement.

Three other Mass. public works officials were recently penalized

The other three public works officials penalized by the state in the most recent announcement included former Salem Department of Public Services Director David Knowlton; former Danvers Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Supervisor Aaron Cilluffo; and former Southampton Water Department Superintendent Thomas Gaughan.

All admitted to violating conflict of interest laws, waiving their rights to adjudicatory hearings and paying civil penalties.

Sudbury, Salem, Danvers and Southampton all use a brand of water meter throughout their service areas made by an Alabama-based manufacturer and sourced through the manufacturer’s sole authorized New England distributor.

'Significant risk to public health': Natick, Sudbury awarded grants to address PFAS contamination

Knowlton accepted gifts similar to Roy and paid a $14,000 civil penalty. He subsequently resigned in 2023 at the request of the city's mayor.

Earlier this year, Franklin's Cantoreggi was hit with a $15,000 civil penalty after he was found to have accepted two free ski trips from the water meter manufacturer. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave in February, but was reinstated by Town Administrator Jamie Hellen in early April.

Franklin town administrator: Cantoreggi will 'build back public trust'

In a statement posted to the town's website, Hellen wrote that he will work with Cantoreggi to restore public trust.

"It is vital that Franklin residents have the utmost trust and confidence in the integrity of their government,” Hellen wrote. “With this information, I acknowledge a violation of the public’s trust and confidence. I will work with Mr. Cantoreggi to build back public trust and confidence moving forward. Mr. Cantoreggi is remorseful for his lapse in judgment, and I believe if there is anyone who can restore both his own reputation and the reputation of the Town, it is Brutus.”

Later, Ames paid a $9,000 civil penalty for violating the conflict of interest law after he was found to have accepted free ski trips and meals from the meter company and its distributor. He remains employed by the town, according to the Natick Town Administrator's Office.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Sudbury Water District director pays $18K for accepting ski trips