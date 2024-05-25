Suburban man sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault of minor

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A northwest suburban man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Matthew Lorr, 35, formerly of Woodstock, admitted to having sexual penetration with a child under 13 and sexual penetration with another child under 18.

Prosecutors say several people accused Lorr of assaulting them. DNA linked Lorr to his charged crimes.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Lorr will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from the Department of Corrections. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.