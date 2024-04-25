Suboxone strips allegedly smuggled into Grand Forks County Correctional Center

Apr. 24—GRAND FORKS — Suboxone film strips, hidden inside greeting card envelopes, were smuggled into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, according to court documents.

On April 15, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office received a report from the correctional facility that a few days earlier, a piece of mail sent to an inmate was inspected and staff located "small, orange tab-like" stickers inside the envelope's seam, according to a probable cause statement filed in a resulting criminal case.

Each strip had an "A8" inscription, which is commonly associated with Suboxone, the statement said. Suboxone is a medication made up of buprenorphine and naloxone, and is used to treat opioid disorder. It's available in tablet and film strip forms; the latter dissolves inside the mouth.

An informant at the correctional center said Andrew Harlan Stenerson was arranging for Suboxone strips to be sent to inmates within his unit via greeting card envelopes.

The sheriff's office discovered communication between Stenerson and Elaine Alexis Longtine.

During a phone call on March 19, Stenerson allegedly told Longtine, "where you lick it, you can't put it there, either." The statement was consistent with where the Suboxone strips were found inside the envelope, the statement said.

Other conversations between Stenerson and Longtine revolved around Suboxone use, Longtine sending Stenerson items in the mail and Stenerson instructing her not to send items at a certain time because "it" would sit over the weekend and dry out, the statement said.

Longtine allegedly responded, "I don't know how the mail works, I don't work for the post office."

Law enforcement learned Longtine had a prescription for Suboxone, the statement said.

On Tuesday, April 23, Stenerson was charged with Class A felony conspiracy to deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a correctional facility. The crime has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The affidavit in Stenerson's case alleges Longtine also committed a similar crime, however, no related charges were filed against her as of late Wednesday morning, April 24.

Stenerson, 32, had his initial court appearance Wednesday morning, during which his bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 3.