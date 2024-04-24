Storyteller's Scarboro 85 talk could be repeated, officials hope

Acclaimed storyteller Sheila Arnold, known as “Ms. Sheila” on the national storytelling circuit, spent four days in Oak Ridge in February retelling her original story of “The Scarboro 85.” She appeared in nine venues, including both middle schools and Oak Ridge High School.

Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival in Oak Ridge received a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and additional funds from a patron of Flatwater Tales to sponsor the week with Ms. Sheila during Black History Month.

According to a news release, committee members were in consensus that Flatwater Tales needs to sponsor Ms. Sheila to return to Oak Ridge, especially to the schools since “The Scarboro 85” story will become a part of Tennessee public schools' social studies curriculum, perhaps as soon as 2025-26.

The February event is the first time that Flatwater Tales has sponsored a mid-year program.

This year's Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival will be June 7 and 8, with main events at the Historic Grove Theater. Short storytelling programs will be held at the Oak Ridge Public Library and the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Charlotte Blake Alston, Josh Goforth and Bil Lepp are featured tellers for 2024. For schedules and tickets, visit flatwatertales.com.

The steering committee for Sheila Arnold’s return visit to Oak Ridge to tell her story of the Scarboro 85 had dinner together at Oak Valley Baptist to discuss their activities. In front are Pat Postma and Martha Moore Hobson. In back are Ray Smith, Vanessa Spratling, Carolyn Krause, John Spratling, Valeria Steele Robeson and Sue Byrne. Not pictured are Shane Harris, Liz Tucker and Charles Crowe.

