Storm Kathleen waves wash over cars on Isle of Man

STORY: Eyewitness video from the capital of the British Crown dependency showed traffic on the Douglas Promenade coastal road caught in the overtopping waves.

More waves were expected on Sunday night, with the island's Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for overtopping waves around parts of the island's coast. A second yellow warning for heavy rain and localised flooding was also in place for Monday and Tuesday.

Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish Meteorological Service and the 11th named storm of the 2023-24 season, has caused disruption across Ireland and the UK.