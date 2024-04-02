Stolen vehicle damages Moscow's Oylear Field

Apr. 2—An unknown suspect fled police Sunday after driving a stolen Dodge pickup onto Moscow's Oylear Field and damaging the grass.

Anthony Dahlinger of the Moscow Police Department said police began pursuing the suspect after the driver failed to yield to officers before 4 a.m. Sunday on Troy Road.

The driver allegedly drove up to 30 mph over the speed limit and led police on a pursuit in the area of White Avenue, Cleveland Street and B Street.

The vehicle drove onto Oylear Field, a city of Moscow facility, before the driver got out of the truck and fled on foot. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

The car is registered to a Clarkston owner, who didn't know their vehicle was stolen until they were informed by police.