Still deciding where to view the eclipse in Rochester? Here are some options

Still not decided on how to celebrate April 8's total solar eclipse in Rochester?

There are several options to choose from, ranging from wineries to museums.

Here are just a few to consider.

Solar eclipse events in Rochester NY

Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery, 1593 Hamlin Parma Townline Road in Hilton, will host an eclipse celebration from noon to 5 p.m. It will include a glass of the winery's eclipse wine, lunch and viewing glasses. Call 585-313-6338 for reservations.

Thorpe Vineyard, at 8150 Chimney Heights Blvd. in Wolcott, Wayne County, will hold an event that includes a pair of solar shields, a commemorative wine glass and a glass of Thorpe Vineyard wine.

Tickets $20; $12 for school-age children (age 6 to 20) and $7 for preschoolers (age 5 or younger). Kids will receive the shields and a soft drink. Tickets, if available, will be priced at $25, $15 and $10 respectively at the door the day of the event.

Rochester Museum & Science Center

A three-day eclipse-themed festival at the Rochester Museum & Science Center will be among the largest local events surrounding the Great North American Solar Eclipse next month.

“ROC the Eclipse is part of a culmination of celebrations that we’ve been working towards for years,” said Dan Schneiderman, the eclipse partnerships coordinator for the Rochester Museum & Science Center.

The three-day festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

The festival will be held at the museum, 657 East Ave. in Rochester. It will be inside the museum and planetarium as well across museum grounds.

Tickets cost between $18 and $20 per day. A three-day festival pass costs $50 per person.

Tickets are free for museum members, but attendees must preregister by calling (585) 271-4320, in-person at the museum or by emailing info@rmsc.org.

RMSC spokeswoman Lyndsay Compitello said that while tickets are still available, they are selling quickly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Genesee Country Village & Museum

Genesee Country Village & Museum will be joining in on the festivities with a four-day festival packed with live entertainment and historical activities. Guests can get hands-on experience with 19th-Century science, attend live shows and enjoy eclipse-themed food and drinks.

At $250 per car, the Drive-In/Tailgating package is a flat rate for any number of people that can fit in the vehicle. Tickets to access a viewing location cost between $110-150 per person, and Historic Village packages start at $2,220 for 12 people.

Rochester Public Market

The event, called The Total Eclipse Rocs the Market, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market; doors will open at 9 a.m. Admission is free; any profits generated will be donated to the Rochester Museum and Science Center’s kids summer programs.

The event will feature a great view of the eclipse (weather permitting), plus live entertainment, kids' activities and vendors. Eclipse glasses will be provided.

