Ready to sip and eclipse? Wineries along Lake Ontario to host solar eclipse events

Wineries near Lake Ontario, east and west of Rochester, will host events to observe the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and the big event will be over by 4:33 p.m.

Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery, 1593 Hamlin Parma Townline Road in Hilton, will host an eclipse celebration from noon to 5 p.m. It will include a glass of the winery's eclipse wine, lunch and viewing glasses. Call 585-313-6338 for reservations.

Thorpe Vineyard, at 8150 Chimney Heights Blvd. in Wolcott, Wayne County, will hold an event that includes a pair of solar shields, a commemorative wine glass and a glass of Thorpe Vineyard wine.

Owner Fumie Thorpe has a bachelor's degree in meteorology, with an astronomy minor, from SUNY Oswego. She regularly hosts "Starry Starry Night" events for stargazing and identifying constellations. She will be circulating on the lawn to answer questions about the solar eclipse and astronomy.

Tickets $20; $12 for school-age children (age 6 to 20) and $7 for preschoolers (age 5 or younger). Kids will receive the shields and a soft drink and wine. Tickets, if available, will be priced at $25, $15 and $10 respectively at the door the day of the event.

Some wineries are still finalizing plans so this story may be updated with more options.

Tracy Schuhmacher covers Rochester's food and drink scene and has studied wine through WSET.

