Solar eclipse could provoke some odd animal behavior at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester

In years' past, researchers observed unusual animal behavior at zoos across the nation during a total solar eclipse.

Flamingos circled their babies to protect them. Giraffes galloped around their enclosure. Swarms of birds large enough to appear on radar suddenly left the sky and roosted in trees. Gorillas marched to their dens, expecting their final meal of the day. Galapagos tortoises started mating.

During a total eclipse, the sun disappears at a time of day when it shouldn't — and the sudden darkness can have surprising effects on animals' behaviors.

With a full solar eclipse set to darken a larger part of the nation - including Rochester and other parts of New York state - on April 8, scientists are gearing up to observe animals at multiple zoos within the path of the totality, in part because they were so surprised at what they discovered in 2017 during the last total solar eclipse in the United States.

“I thought it was going to be nonsense, I didn’t think animals were going to be affected at all,” said Adam Hartstone-Rose, a professor of comparative anatomy at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Clouds pass over and they don’t react. It was so ephemeral.”

For next month's total solar eclipse, scientists across country will be watching the birds and beasts – and inviting citizen scientists to share their observations as well – as the celestial curtain falls.

Pets will also be included in planned surveys, though veterinarians say overall the biggest impact on their behavior will not be sudden darkness, but rather the behavior of nearby humans.

What's happening in Rochester NY's Seneca Park Zoo?

"Our animals won’t be wearing eclipse glasses," said Seneca Park Zoo spokeswoman Bath LaPierre. "Animals aren’t as interested in the eclipse as we are, and just like their counterparts in nature, the animals in our care will likely go about their normal routines."

"To be honest," she said, "we aren’t sure how eclipses effect animal species, which calls for some science."

The zoo partnered with the Rochester Institute of Technology and will be using audiomoths - hyperspectral recording devices - to monitor ambient noise to determine whether there are changes in animal sounds or environmental audio impacts.

LaPierre said that the devices are used in the field to detect the unique calls and sounds of an animal species.

Anthony Vodacek - a professor of imaging science at RIT - will spend April 8 at the Seneca Park Zoo to watch and record the animals with video and audio, said RIT spokesman Carl Langsenkamp. As part of his research, he will observe what the midday darkness means for animals within the span of totality and how they are impacted.

Vodachek said he's not sure specifically how the zoo's animals will react, if outdoors on the afternoon of April 8, when the moon blocks the sun. He does, however, expect some sort of reaction from all animals, where the creatures could first think it is dusk, then dawn.

Anthony Vodacek, professor of imaging science at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Specifically, Vodacek predicts birds' reactions "might be one of the most obvious acoustic signals," he said. Frogs, insects and bats on zoo grounds may also react, he said.

On hand at the zoo will be "the microphones collecting data that we humans can hear, infrasound that is lower frequency than we can hear - perhaps from elephants - and ultrasound at frequencies higher than we can hear, such as bats," Vodacek said.

Aside from the research, the zoo will be hosting numerous eclipse-related activities between April 6 and 8.

2017 eclipse provoked some odd animal behavior

To set up the study, Hartstone-Rose and his collaborators set more than 40 people to watch 12 animal exhibits at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. They started just days before the eclipse so they could gauge how much the animals' behavior changed.

More than two-thirds of the animals exhibited changed behavior:

Gorillas : “Marched all together to be let in for the evening and were kind of perplexed, like ‘Why aren’t you letting us in?’” Hartstone-Rose said.

Flamingos : “All of the adults gathered around the perimeter and clumped around the juveniles and the babies,” he said.

Giraffes : Some of the zoo's herd began running around their enclosure, only calming down when the sun came back.

Bears : Couldn't care less. “One of them lifted his head during the eclipse, but they basically couldn’t be bothered to react,” he said.

Galapagos tortoises: The Riverbanks zoo has a group of 35 of the slow-moving giants which can reach 900 pounds and live for more than 150 years. During the peak of the eclipse, they started breeding.

Scaling up for the 2024 eclipse

For 2024, Hartstone-Rose is scaling up animal observations across the country. There will be studies at multiple zoos in the path of the totality, which will allow a larger number of animals to be observed. He’ll be stationed at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

Bird fall silent, head to their roosts

Almost anyone who’s been outdoors during an eclipse notices two things – the eerily light and the sudden silencing of the birds and insects.

Animals simply don’t know what to do with eclipses because it's not something their biology is adapted for, said Andrew Farnsworth, a visiting scientist at the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology who has studied bird behavior during eclipses.

“Eclipses aren’t common but they’re not rare and we humans can plan for them. But for short-lived animals that may not be tracking astronomy with math, it’s pretty unexpected.”

In 2017 he and a group of researchers used radar to see just what the birds were doing during the eclipse, a project they plan to expand during this year’s April eclipse.

Using 143 weather radar stations, they watched the behavior of several types of birds.

Daytime soaring birds, raptors such as turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks, tended to go to roost. They depend on the thermals off the sun’s energy to soar so when it gets dark they head down to the Earth because they expect the thermals to go away, he said.

Birds that forage for insects during flight, such as swallows and purple martins, also leave the sky.

They’re foraging for insects while they’re flying but when night comes there’s a decline in their food source and they can’t see as well, he said.

When Farnsworth and his collaborators watched radar images in 2017, the extent of birds’ behavior was surprising.

“For me, the take home from the 2017 eclipse was the magnitude of the response we saw,” he said. Their study shows huge clouds of birds that had been wheeling through the sky swooped down to the surface in numbers so large it showed up clearly on radar scans.

This year researchers plan on expanding the number of stations they are monitoring and expect to see the behavior across a much larger swath of the country, from Texas to Maine.

A call to all Americans to observe in April

People across the country can also gather information about what wild, farm and domestic animals do as part of a citizen science project called SolarEclipseSafari.org.

Taking part won’t interfere with people’s eclipse experience but will allow scientists to collate information about how animals react both inside the totality and in areas where there’s only partial darkness.

A NASA-funded study will also listen for the distinct quiet that falls when the sun is eclipsed and animals fall silent. Americans will be invited to capture sound as part of the Eclipse Soundscape Project.

Go outside and pay attention

The most important thing about an eclipse, however, is to simply go outside and experience it. Don’t fiddle with your phone, camera or computer the whole time.

“Just listen and look,” said Farnsworth. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in the technology. It’s really important to do the observations with your eyes and ears and make the connection to nature that comes with that.”

