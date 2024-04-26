Steele named Special Commonwealth's Attorney for Perry County

Apr. 26—FRANKFORT — Jackie Steele, commonwealth's attorney for Knox and Laurel counties, has been selected to fill in as special prosecutor for the 33rd Judicial Circuit in Hazard.

Attorney General Russell Coleman made the announcement Friday following the April 12 arrest and subsequent resignation of Perry County Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Blair.

The 51-year-old Hazard man has been charged with committing honest services wire fraud, via a federal criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court at London.

The criminal complaint alleges that, from April 2020 to March 2024, while serving as the elected Commonwealth's Attorney for Perry County, Blair used his position of public trust and authority to assist various individuals who were facing criminal charges in Perry County. The complaint further alleges there are numerous instances in which Blair requested something of value, including sexual favors and methamphetamine, from multiple individuals, in exchange for taking actions in his official capacity to help those individuals.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Michael E. Stansbury, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; Russell Coleman, Attorney General of Kentucky; and Col. Phillip J. Burnett, Jr., Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the charges.

The investigation preceding the complaint was conducted by the FBI, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, and KSP. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Blankenship is prosecuting the matter on behalf of the United States.

Blair's initial appearance to answer the charge occurred on Monday, April 15.

As special prosecutor for Perry County, Steele will be supported by two assistant commonwealth's attorneys, a victim advocate and an administrative assistant already serving in the office as well as the Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions. Steele agreed to serve until Governor Andy Beshear makes an appointment or the voters elect a new commonwealth's attorney in a November special election.

"Jackie Steele has an extraordinary reputation in this region and throughout the law enforcement community. I'm grateful he has agreed to step into this critical role," General Coleman stated. "The people of Perry County should rest assured that there will be no disruptions during this transition, and they have a full team of felony prosecutors upholding the rule of law and keeping them safe."

Steele has served as a Commonwealth's Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit since 2008. He was the recipient of the Outstanding Commonwealth's Attorney Award in 2011. He was appointed to be a member on the Prosecutors Advisory Council by the Commonwealth's Attorneys Association.