Steel beam falls hundreds of feet, shatters windows of Boston’s South Station Tower

A steel beam plummeted hundreds of feet after becoming dislodged from the upper floors of the South Station Tower in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said the beam tumbled from one of the upper floors of the tower still under construction down to the ninth floor, shattering a pair of windows along the way.

Tully says the beam landed with enough force it was bent by the exterior concrete desk of the building it landed on. Tully said that if hadn’t hit the desk, it would have landed on a walkway commuters and passengers use to get to South Station.

The tumble caused glass from the shattered windows to rain down on the heavily trafficked street below.

“Thank god there are no injuries,” Tully said.

The ongoing construction at South Station Tower is being performed by Suffolk Construction.

OSHA with inspectional services will be investigating the incident further and hope to determine the exact reason why it fell.

The commuter rail platform is closed temporarily.

Falling steel beam smashed multiple windows at the under construction South Station Tower. Fire officials say beam somehow dislodged near top floor & came to rest on ninth floor w/ no injuries reported #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/CNNGnApZRL — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) March 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

