State officials mum about second night of unrest at Sioux Falls prison

The state Department of Corrections has yet to explain a disturbance at the state penitentiary, the second in as many nights at the state’s largest penal institution.

Tea Storm Chasers, a nonprofit media outlet based in Tea, started a livestream video of the incident at East Hall shortly before midnight Thursday. Just like Wednesday, the disruption took place in East Hall, one of two large cell blocks at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

More: DCI will investigate both nights of 'disturbance' at the South Dakota State Penitentiary

At points in the 27-minute video, inmates can be heard yelling “we have rights,” and “water.” The noise had quieted by the end of the livestream, but the interior lights inside the cell block remained on until at least 3 a.m. The lights typically go out overnight, and were out in West Hall, located on the other side of the penitentiary.

A correctional officer was injured during a similar disruption on Wednesday, according to Gov. Kristi Noem. That incident was sparked by an attempt to confiscate inmate tablets, the governor said in a recorded interview, on which calling and messaging have been restricted since March 8 as a result of an investigation into what Noem called “nefarious” uses by some inmates.

Inmates could be heard chanting “we want phones” during the first incident, which began late in the afternoon. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko sent a statement to media organizations at 8:30 p.m. that night to announce that order had been restored.

It’s unclear if any injuries to staff or inmates occurred in the second bout of unrest, which took place Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

The DOC has not addressed the causes, duration or circumstances leading up to the second event. Attorney General Marty Jackley, through spokesman Tony Mangan, said the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was not called upon to respond to the overnight disruption, but that the agency would investigate the incident. Jackley offered a similar statement on Thursday about the initial incident in East Hall.

“It is the Attorney General’s intent to prosecute those responsible for any harm done to correctional officers, other inmates, and state property to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

State employee lobbyist: ‘Is it something larger?’

Eric Ollila, director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, said he’d been in contact with several correctional officers about the Wednesday and Thursday incidents.

On Thursday, he said, the trouble apparently began when an inmate or inmates began to start fires in hopes of getting cell doors open.

The earlier issue was tied to tablets and began as a correctional officer tried to take a tablet from an inmate, Noem said.

But Ollila said there was likely more behind the tension.

The South Dakota State Penitentiary on Friday, March 29, 2024 in Sioux Falls.

“I think we all knew, just from the coverage, that the tablets are apparently the issue. But is it a tablet thing, or is it something larger?” Ollila said. “What kinds of policies are in place that allow them to do this, and what impact do those policies have on the safety of the correctional officers?”

Inconsistent enforcement of disciplinary policies and a lack of steady communication about disciplinary measures from shift to shift have become common complaints from correctional officers, Ollila said.

Short staffing has long been a concern, but he said that raises and recently hired classes of recruits mean the state has “turned a corner” in that regard.

More: South Dakota DOC has collected $1.25 million from inmates for calls, messages since 2021

Ollila said officers have described the incidents to him as “disruptions,” rather than riots. Even so, he said, they raise questions about the safety of staff – something Noem and Wasko have said will be easier to insure in a proposed new, modern prison in Lincoln County.

The major question, he said, is “why do (the inmates) feel like they can get away with this?”

Former corrections secretary: ‘things can go south in a hurry’

State Rep. Tim Reisch, R-Howard, served as corrections secretary under former Gov. Mike Rounds. Reisch has not been in contact with the DOC about the incidents in Sioux Falls, but said he’s proud of how quickly order was restored on Wednesday and that he’s praying for the officers at the penitentiary.

“I applaud the DOC for getting things settled down,” Reisch said.

There is an inherent risk in corrections, Reisch told South Dakota Searchlight, in the mismatch between the number of officers and inmates in correctional facilities. If inmates “get the idea that they should be doing something stupid like acting out, things can go south in a hurry,” he said.

The current situation, Reisch said, hearkens back to something that took place at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield during his time with the prison system.

The South Dakota State Penitentiary on Friday, March 29, 2024 in Sioux Falls.

“I remember when we went from getting two cartons of milk a day to one carton of milk a day, we had kind of a mini-riot down in Springfield,” Reisch said. “They were yelling out the windows there, just like they were in this deal.”

It doesn’t take but a few inmates acting out for the behavior to spread, he said. That’s true on the outside, as well, he said, like in situations where a handful of people might vandalize property during a protest and inspire others to cross a line.

“People will do things in a group they’d never consider doing on their own,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: State officials mum about second night of unrest at Sioux Falls prison