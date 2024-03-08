State of the Union 2024: Live video and updates from Biden's address to the nation

President Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.

For Biden, 81, it will be a chance to redirect attention from legitimate questions surrounding his advanced age and fitness for office to his first-term accomplishments as he prepares for a likely general election rematch with former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

“You’re going to see a very energized president,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients told Politico. “This is a big moment. And this president rises to those big moments.”

It will also be a chance for Biden to highlight Trump’s vulnerabilities and make the case for his reelection to voters in front of a primetime audience.

A senior White House official told reporters on a background call earlier this week that “saving our democracy” and “protecting women’s reproductive health” will be among the themes Biden’s speech will touch, adding that he will “address in a very personal way the situation in the Middle East.”

We will be live streaming video of the speech starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Live 8 updates Republicans promote Laken Riley Act passed in House Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) Republican members of Congress sought to promote Thursday's passage of the Laken Riley Act during the State of the Union Address. Sen. Ron Johnson wore a lapel sticker that read "Laken Riley," and a second that read "Say her name." "The state of the union is Laken Riley," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a message posted to X while wearing a "Say Her Name Laken Riley" T-shirt. Riley was a 22-year-old student at the University of Georgia who was killed last month — allegedly by a man who had illegally crossed the border into the United States. According to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the man was originally arrested for crossing the border near El Paso in 2022, "paroled and released for further processing,” and was then arrested and released by New York City police in 2023. On Thursday, all House Republicans and 37 Democrats passed the Laken Riley Act, which requires the arrest and detention of any undocumented migrant who commits burglary or theft. It's fate is uncertain in the Senate. Read more from CNN.

Expelled Rep. George Santos attends SOTU: 'I'm a former member. I have privileges.' Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York returned to Congress on Tuesday for the first time since being expelled over a host of ethical violations. Santos told reporters that he came to watch President Biden's State of the Union address as a "spectator." "I'm just here watching," Santos told reporters. Asked if he was invited to attend the speech by another member, Santos replied, "No. I'm a former member. I have privileges." Expelled fmr GOP NY Rep George Santos in the Capitol for State of the Union. Is back for first time since he was kicked out. Is allowed back since he is a former member pic.twitter.com/fybXFHkt1L — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 8, 2024

Who is Sen. Katie Britt, the Alabama Republican giving the GOP's SOTU response? Sen. Katie Britt, a Republican from Alabama, speaks at a press conference at the Capitol in December. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) President Biden is expected to make the fight over abortion and access to in vitro fertilization in the fallout over the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision that frozen embryos are "children" a key theme in his speech. As a result, Republicans have enlisted Alabama Sen. Katie Britt — a vocal defender of access to IVF — to give GOP's State of the Union response. "Make no mistake," Britt told AL.com, defending life and ensuring continued access to IVF services for loving parents are not mutually exclusive.” "Katie is fighting to preserve the American Dream for the next generation," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement announcing Britt's speech, per ABC News. "She is a champion for strong families, a secure border, national defense and a vibrant economy with stable prices and opportunities for all. The American people will tune in as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate turns the page on the oldest President in history." Read more about Britt from ABC News here.

The first person born by IVF in the U.S. will attend the State of the Union (Courtesy Elizabeth Carr) Elizabeth Carr of Westminster, Mass. made headlines in 1981 as the first baby born through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States, at a hospital in Virginia. “The reason I was born there was because IVF was not actually allowed in Massachusetts at the time,” Carr, now 42 years old, told Yahoo News. Norfolk had the only fertility program “that was even attempting IVF at the time in the United States.” Carr will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address as a guest of Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who said her story has “given hope to so many families struggling with infertility” in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling last month that frozen embryos created through IVF are considered children, threatening IVF access in the state. “I am completely honored and totally humbled to represent the IVF community,” Carr said of Kaine’s invitation. “I have been a passionate advocate, since as early as I could string a sentence together.” Late Wednesday, Alabama passed a law that enables fertility clinics to resume IVF treatments without fear of being held liable “for the damage to or death of an embryo.” However, it does not solve the question of whether a frozen embryo created by IVF should be considered a child under state law Carr spoke with Yahoo News ahead of Thursday’s State of the Union to share more of her thoughts on the Alabama ruling and how it comes into play in the November elections. Read more from that discussion here.

What Biden will say President Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 7, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The White House has released the first excerpts of President Biden's State of the Union speech. Here are his remarks (as prepared for delivery): In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court majority wrote “Women are not without electoral or political power.” No kidding. Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again. I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history. And we have. It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told. So let’s tell that story here and now. America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up — not the top down, investing in all of America — in all Americans – to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind. My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.

What to watch for tonight President Biden delivers the State of the Union address in 2022. The annual State of the Union address is usually a ho-hum affair, marked by political pageantry and a lengthy speech by the president to Congress. But in 2024, the event will focus the nation’s attention on a question that has become unavoidable for President Biden: Is he sharp enough to lead the country for another four years? While the substance of what the president says will be the most important thing, this year’s State of the Union is also about Biden’s state of mind. Biden’s performance on Thursday night will be analyzed by partisans and pundits looking to evaluate the president’s physical and mental stamina. A single slip of the tongue, misstatement or moment of confusion from Biden could overshadow the rest of his address in the minds of voters. Read more of what to watch for tonight here .

These are the guests who will be in the first lady’s box tonight The White House released the guest list for the first lady’s viewing box ahead of Thursday night’s State of the Union. The individuals were invited because they “personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people,” the White House said. Here’s the guest list: Latorya Beasley , an Alabama woman whose embryo transfer was abruptly canceled as a result of the Alabama Supreme Court’s IVF decision Kris Blackley , an oncology nurse from South Carolina Jazmin Cazares , a gun violence prevention activist whose sister was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas Kate Cox , a mother of two from Dallas who was ultimately forced to travel out of state for abortion care Samantha Ervin-Upsher , a 23-year-old carpenter union’s apprentice and mother of two from Pittsburgh Shawn Fain , president of the United Auto Workers union in Detroit Bettie Mae Fikes , a singer and civil rights advocate known as the “Voice of Selma” Steven Hadfield , a diabetic with a rare blood cancer Garnett L. Johnson , mayor of Augusta, Ga. Keenan Jones , a public middle school teacher in Minnesota’s Twin Cities Natalie King , founder and CEO of Detroit’s Dunamis Charge, the “first-ever African American women-owned electric vehicle charger manufacturing company in the United States,” per the White House Ulf Kristersson , prime minister of Sweden, which formally joined NATO on Thursday Stephen Roe Lewis , governor of the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona Shelby Nikitin , U.S.. Naval commander whose ship was used to protect maritime shipping from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea Justin Phillips , founder and CEO of Overdose Lifeline, a non-profit “dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance use disorder and preventing deaths resulting from opioid and fentanyl overdose” Kameryn Pupunu , a police officer from Lahaina, Hawaii, who lost four members of his family in the 2023 Maui wildfires Maria Shriver , the author, journalist and founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Dawn Simms, a member of United Auto Workers Local 126 in Illinois Rashawn Spivey , founder and owner of Hero Plumbing in Milwaukee, Wisc. Tiffany Zoeller , a military spouse and medical coder at the Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Liberty, N.C.

Who won't be in the first lady's box tonight President Biden hugs Yulia Navalnaya in San Francisco on Feb. 22. (The White House/Handout via Reuters) The White House confirmed Wednesday that Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, were invited to the State of the Union but declined to attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the invitations were made but did not say why they were declined. Biden met privately with Navalnaya in San Francisco last month. Jean-Pierre said that the president extended the invitation to her in person. The Washington Post reported that the White House intended to seat Zelenska and Navalnaya together in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box during the State of the Union but the presence of Navalny's widow "caused discomfort for the Ukrainians" because of past statements Navalny made that Crimea — which Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in 2014 — belonged to Russia.