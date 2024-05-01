The Tennessee State Association of the Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks of the World will convene its 79th session of the Tennessee State Association of Elks Friday through Tuesday, May 3-7, in Oak Ridge.

The headquarter hotel will be the Doubletree Hotel at 215 S. Illinois Ave.

Local residents Roger Williamson, Exalter Ruler for Atomic Elks 1301, and Tina Henderson-Porter, Daughter, Roberta Bohanon Temple 1381, accept the city proclamation from Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dodson making May 3-7 Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World Week in Oak Ridge. City Council approved and presented the proclamation on April 8.

Brother State President Eddie L Wilkes and Daughter State President E. Yvonne Joyce will preside over the five-day convention. The 2024 theme is “Together We Can, Together We Will.”

About 200 people are expected to attend.

Throughout the week, the Tennessee State Association will provide presentations to the following departments: special people, kidney department, battered women in Oak Ridge/Anderson County, highlighting the IBPOEW's give-back efforts.

Several of the conference events will be open to the public. These include the 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday opening session in which city and county officials will welcome the Tennessee State Association of Elks members, along with special presentations. The public can also attend the Oratorical Contest and the Beauty and Talent Contest, where local youth are participants. Local adults will serve as judges.

On Monday, there will be a special Charity Ball, Shades of Blue from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Hospitality Services will be provided Friday through Sunday by the Atomic Elks Lodge No. 1301, 262 Wilberforce Ave., Oak Ridge.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: State Elks convention in Oak Ridge May 3-7