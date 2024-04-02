State Economic Development releases interactive resource map

Apr. 1—Are you looking to connect with business, entrepreneurial and community resources? The New Mexico Economic Development Department may have the tool for you.

The department last week announced that its Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, or JEDI, office has launched an interactive map that can connect New Mexicans to those resources.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this invaluable resource to the entrepreneurial community in New Mexico," JEDI Program Coordinator Shani Harvie said in a statement. "Our office is dedicated to ensuring equitable access to opportunities for all entrepreneurs, and this tool will be instrumental in achieving that."

The map, accessible at edd.newmexico.gov/resource-map, allows users to click on regions within the state and features a list of local organizations and institutions with contact information and a short description for each. For example, when you click on the northern region — which includes Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Taos and Rio Arriba counties — a list that includes Zia Credit Union, Santa Fe Business Incubator and others pops up.

In a news release, the department said the interactive map helps "better align the efforts of stakeholders" in the state's economic development ecosystem while also encouraging collaboration between organizations.

Since the map is still new, the department is looking for organizations to take a look at their listings and submit changes or add resources by clicking the "Submit an Update or Resource Listing" button at the bottom of the webpage.

"This tool was built for businesses and communities, and we need your help to make it everything it has the potential to be," Harvie said.