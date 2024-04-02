State claims Lakewood school aid is fine, blames district for money woes.

LAKEWOOD — The state Department of Education on Monday said that Lakewood Schools do not need more state funding and, instead, should improve management and fiscal responsibility.

In a 21-page report responding to a court order, the state determined the district engages in poor fiscal management of special education and transportation, as well as improper auditing practices, while also failing to tax residents enough to meet demands.

“The pervasive errors and questionable practices in Lakewood’s record-keeping result in the inefficient use of funds,” the report, signed by Assistant Education Commissioner Cary Booker, said.

More: Lakewood Schools' auditor says poor state aid makes finances 'tricky'

It later added that the state funding formula, “is not the significant cause of Lakewood’s failure to provide” a thorough and efficient education.

The state report is the latest salvo in the 10-year-old Alcantara case, a lawsuit filed on behalf of Lakewood parents against the Department of Education seeking to improve state aid to the district.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2014 by former Lakewood High School teacher and attorney Arthur Lang and Paul Tractenberg, founder of the Rutgers University Education Law Center.

The initial lawsuit claimed that Lakewood was not properly funded by the state because the statewide school funding formula does not take into account the district’s costs associated with transporting nearly 50,000 nonpublic school students and focuses only on the nearly 6,000 public school students.

The suit led to an appeals court ruling in March 2023 that found Lakewood public schools do not receive adequate state funding to meet their needs.

The appeals court last fall set an April 1, 2024, deadline for state officials to respond to the lawsuit and the finding that the Lakewood students did not receive a “through and efficient” education as mandated by law.

Monday’s state response took issue with the district’s approach and claimed state funding is adequate.

More: Lakewood schools borrowed millions from New Jersey and still can't pay its bills

“The record demonstrates that Lakewood’s own choices and management issues have resulted in the unavailability of funds that could and should have been used to provide (a proper education) to its students,” Booker wrote.

Among the specifics, he claimed that the district should be collecting more taxes from residents.

“Nothing in the record supports a finding that Lakewood suffers from municipal overburden to a degree that it cannot raise revenue to support its public schools and reduce the impact of transportation and special education costs,” the report said.

Lakewood schools' most recent proposed budget, a $309 million spending plan released two weeks ago, includes a 2.6% tax increase, which would boost annual taxes for an average property assessed at $349,284 by $166. State law caps annual tax increases by 2%, with exceptions for added health cost increases or other items.

More: Scathing state report rips Lakewood schools' backroom decision-making

Booker contends that the district, which ran a $5 million surplus in 2010, has failed to increase taxes by the top amounts since then. He said between 2011 and 2014 the tax levy was not increased and that between 2015 and 2018, Lakewood Schools raised $31.5 million less than it could have by increasing property taxes to the legal limits.

“The record also demonstrates severe deficiencies in Lakewood’s fiscal management, including its failure to keep track of expenditures, records and data and questionable spending practices,” the report said.

Among those practices were a failure to keep purchase orders in place for students placed out of district or an accurate roster of staff members. He also cited board approvals of contracts without review and “other questionable expenses.”

Booker wrote that he realizes the state’s 2008 Student Funding Reform Act, which created the current state aid formula, requires the state to provide funding at an “optimal level.”

But he added, “this principle does not give districts a blank check to spend money unwisely at the expense of the state’s taxpayers.”

Booker’s report followed an earlier state review from former State Education Commissioner Kimberly Markus that claimed Lakewood schools suffer from “a culture of low expectations” and “high levels of distrust,” and that important decisions are often made “behind closed doors.”

“Staff reported not feeling respected and fear retaliation from the administration if they speak out in a critical way,” Markus’ report said, in part. “Instances of unresponsiveness or unclear communication from the district contribute to a perception of inadequate support.”

Markus was appointed last year to conduct the district review by then-Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan after Allen-McMillan received the court order to formulate an improvement plan.

Lakewood Schools Superintendent Laura Winters and Spokesman Michael Inzelbuch did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

Tractenberg disagreed strongly with the state claims, calling them “an abomination and an embarrassment.”

“The court said the commissioner had to address the argument we made on behalf of the students that the reason they were being denied a thorough and efficient education was the Student Funding Reform Act,” Tractenberg said. “It represents a total abdication of the state’s responsibility to be the guarantor of thorough and efficient education for kids. I haven’t often been embarrassed by my state, I am thoroughly embarrassed by how this decision treats the state’s responsibility for education.”

More: Lakewood Schools seek $104 million state loan to help balance 2024-2025 budget

Tractenberg said he and Lang plan to appeal this opinion and may go directly to the state Supreme Court.

The state aid dispute comes at a time when the district is engaged in a funding crisis dating back nearly a decade.

Since 2014, Lakewood Schools have been borrowing tens of millions of dollars annually from Trenton to fill budget gaps they claim are due to poor state aid.

Lakewood received its first state loan of $4.5 million for the 2014-15 school year, followed by $5.6 million in 2016-17; $8.5 million in 2017-18; $28.1 million in 2018-19; $36 million in 2019-20; $54.5 million in 2020-2021; and $24 million in 2022-23.

The state loan debt recently reached more than $173 million with a $50 million loan approved last fall.

But that may increase further if a $104 million state loan request, announced last month, is approved later this year.

Joe Strupp is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience who covers education and several local communities for APP.com and the Asbury Park Press. He is also the author of three books, including Killing Journalism on the state of the news media, and an adjunct media professor at Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Reach him at jstrupp@gannettnj.com and at 732-413-3840. Follow him on Twitter at @joestrupp

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: State report says Lakewood district is to blame for money issues