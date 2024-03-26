Lakewood Schools seek $104 million state loan to help balance 2024-2025 budget

LAKEWOOD ― School district officials want a $104 million state loan to help balance a proposed $309 million budget for next year, a move that would push the district’s state loan debt close to $280 million.

Lakewood Business Administrator Kevin Campbell released the proposed 2024-2025 spending plan last week, which includes a request for a $104.1 million state loan.

“Our extraordinary aid was reduced from last year,” Campbell said as he presented the budget plan. “The tuition is a significant issue, our out-of-district charges. Another driver is the non-public student transportation.”

The loan is the largest ever for the cash-strapped district, which has been borrowing state funds since 2014.

More: State loans $50 million to Lakewood schools, adding to district's chart-topping debt

Just last fall, Lakewood Schools borrowed $50 million and is hoping another $43 million will be coming through. The district’s current state loan debt is $173 million.

“The reality is this is unsustainable,” said Robert Finger, the district’s state-appointed fiscal monitor, who spoke at the March 20 school board meeting. “We’re at the point even right now if you look at Monmouth and Ocean counties, our loan repayment is more than some of their entire budgets, it is only going to keep getting larger and larger.”

The state loan debt has been an issue for years as Lakewood seeks more state aid and a restructuring of the funding formula that routinely ignores the district’s non-public school costs, officials claim.

Among those costs are transportation for more than 40,000 nonpublic school students, as well as special education needs and others mandated by the state.

Several board members questioned seeking another $104 million loan at a time when the district’s debt is already high, noting the proposed new budget includes $26 million just for repaying past loans, a 53% increase over the current spending plan.

“Would you not say this $104 million (loan request) … for next year would be a significant issue?” Board Member Moshe Raitzik asked during the meeting.

The proposed $309.1 million budget is a $34 million increase over the current year's spending plan, according to Campbell’s presentation.

It includes an $11 million increase in charter school funding; a $12 million increase in out-of-district tuition; a $9 million increase in state loan repayments; and a $5 million increase in non-public school transportation.

The budget proposal would increase school taxes by 2.6% for an average property tax hike of $166 on a home assessed at $349,284.

The spending plan includes no layoffs or service cuts, officials said, if the entire loan and other funding occurs. A public hearing on the budget will be held next month.

The current budget adopted last year had included a requested $93 million loan, but so far only $50 million has come from the state. Officials said they hope the remaining $43 will be provided before the summer.

“We don’t even know about the $43 million, and I assume a lot of this $104 million would be paying back previous loans,” Raitzik said. “We project these numbers and the state has not been so agreeable with our current numbers.”

Finger, a former Lakewood Schools business administrator, defended the state and said the problem is bigger than just loan requests, claiming the funding formula needs to be changed.

“The DOE (Department of Education) is working as best they can, it is the Department of the Treasury that is holding this up,” Finger said. “There has to be a legislative solution to this situation. The reality is this is unsustainable, the DOE even realizes this.”

The Department of Education had no immediate response to a request for comment on the state loan request Monday.

More: Lakewood Schools' auditor says poor state aid makes finances 'tricky'

The newest loan would be added to Lakewood Schools’ current debt of $173 million dating back to the 2014-15 school year when it first borrowed $4.5 million.

The district also borrowed $5.6 million in 2016-17; $8.5 million in 2017-18; $28.1 million in 2018-19; $36 million in 2019-20; $54.5 million in 2020-2021; $24 million in 2022-23, and $50 million last fall.

Currently, Lakewood has the highest outstanding state loan balance in New Jersey. Lyndhurst school district in Bergen County has the second highest at $2.9 million. There’s no interest charged on state aid loans and loan payments are automatically deducted from the school district’s state aid payments.

Since 2014, Lakewood has received $205 million in state loans. It has only managed to pay back $42 million.

School district officials have been urging the state to change its aid formula, while both an appeals court and even the state auditor agree a change is needed.

Lakewood is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the state – its population has more than doubled since 2000 to nearly 140,000 people. Its public schools annually face a financial crisis in part because of crushing costs to bus many Orthodox Jewish students to private schools on separate buses for boys and girls.

What sets Lakewood apart is the makeup of its student enrollment. The district has 5,164 public students and 42,307 non-public school students.

The new proposed budget includes $13 million for charter schools, $73 million for out-of-district tuition, and $33 million for nonpublic school transportation. That’s nearly $120 million just for those non-district costs, more than one-third of the total spending plan.

The state Department of Education determines how much it sends each school district through a complex formula based on how many public school students are enrolled and the wealth of the district.

The district’s entire state aid for 2024-2025 is projected at about $45 million, about $1 million less than the current allocation, according to the district.

But critics contend the state aid formula does not take into account Lakewood’s large nonpublic school population, which approaches 50,000 students.

“Lakewood school district may be considered a district confronted by severe fiscal distress and could benefit from the creation of an additional state aid category,” state auditor David Kaschak wrote in a July 2023 report.

In March 2023, a state appeals court ruled that Lakewood public schools do not receive adequate state funding. The appeals court declared that the district is “severely strained” by its obligation to provide transportation and special education to thousands of nonpublic school students.

More: Lakewood schools borrowed millions from New Jersey and still can't pay its bills

The appeals court decision relates to the nine-year-old Alcantara case, a lawsuit filed by Paul Tractenberg, a former Rutgers law professor and founder of the Education Law Center, and attorney Arthur Lang, a former Lakewood High School teacher.

Their complaint challenged the state’s funding, claiming the district’s legal obligation to provide transportation and other services to more than 40,000 nonpublic school students required more state aid.

In the decision handed down on March 6, 2023, the three-person appellate court declared that then-Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan must review the district’s situation and come up with a way to improve its funding.

Last fall the appeals court set an April 1 deadline for a new funding formula plan for Lakewood to be submitted by the Department of Education.

Joe Strupp is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience who covers education and several local communities for APP.com and the Asbury Park Press. He is also the author of three books, including Killing Journalism on the state of the news media, and an adjunct media professor at Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Reach him at jstrupp@gannettnj.com and at 732-413-3840. Follow him on Twitter at @joestrupp

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: District that has lobbied for more state aid seeks largest loan ever