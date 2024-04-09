Star Wars Outlaws release date confirmed in new trailer

Star Wars Outlaws has confirmed its release date in a brand-new story trailer.

Coming from Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft on August 30, this upcoming PS5, Xbox, and PC game is suitably all about operating in the shadows under the Empire's nose.

As we see in the trailer, all the galaxy's crime syndicates are coming together to make millions while taking advantage of the chaos of the growing Rebellion.

Main character Kay Vess, a skilled thief, is basically forced by one of the syndicate leaders to pull off a major heist so she can earn her freedom.

To do so, she must travel across the galaxy and meet with various underworld big-wigs, including Jabba the Hutt, the Pike Syndicate and the Crimson Dawn.

Due to the game taking place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Darth Maul is no longer in charge of the Crimson Dawn (due to being killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, who did it properly the second time around), while Han Solo is frozen in carbonite, which we do get to see.

Other familiar Star Wars faces we get to see are a Sarlacc pit and a Krayt dragon, both of which try to eat Kay. As well as the typical Stormtroopers, AT-STs, TIE Fighters, and Star Destroyers, the Death Troopers from Rogue One also make a comeback, while sequel trilogy planets Canto Bight and Kijimi join Tatooine.

There will be two new planets to explore through the open-world gameplay as well, Akiva and the moon of Toshara.

There will be three editions to buy, with the two more expensive ones coming with a DLC bonus mission, various cosmetic items, and the ability to download and play the game up to three days early. Ubisoft+ subscribers can also access the game early.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 30.

