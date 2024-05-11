Standoff ends in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Questions remain over what prompted a standoff in Eight Mile and how it ended. A large police presence was seen around a home on Sasser Drive Friday night. That’s off of Highway 45 in Eight Mile.

We could see heavily armed officers in tactical gear surrounding a home for several hours Friday. A man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home but eventually surrendered. We don’t know if anyone was hurt or why the standoff started in the first place. We’ve reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Prichard Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

