Stabbing reported on campus of App State; suspect in custody

A stabbing was reported Thursday afternoon on the campus of Appalachian State University, according to an emergency alert.

Officials said it happened at Peacock Hall, the business school, just before 12:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: One hospitalized following stabbing at north Charlotte hotel, MEDIC says

The initial alert said the suspect left the area in a Black Toyota convertible, but a new alert sent minutes later said suspects were in custody.

Students and staff were asked to avoid the area of the investigation.

Boone police said they pulled the suspects over on Highway 105 at a Marriott hotel, where they were taken into custody.

>> Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

It’s not clear who was hurt or the severity of their injuries. Channel 9 is asking for more information, as well as who the suspects are.

Investigators have not said whether the people involved are students at the university.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said normal activity could resume while their investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Students return to App State building amidst ongoing renovations)



