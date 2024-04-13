St. Paul man found dead in parents’ Chanhassen garage; ‘person of interest’ later found dead, police say

A 33-year-old St. Paul man was found unresponsive in his parents’ Chanhassen garage Friday afternoon and authorities believe the person who killed him is now also dead.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud gave the following details in a news release Saturday:

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, authorities received a 911 call about a medical emergency in the 8100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen. When public safety workers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor in a garage area where his parents had found him. It appeared he had been violently assaulted. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Detectives later found a “person of interest” dead at a home in Minneapolis.

The deaths appear to be an isolated incident and there is nothing to suggest the public is in danger, the sheriff’s office said in its release.

