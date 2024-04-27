St. Paul 14-year-old fatally shot at Minneapolis gas station early Friday

A 14-year-old St. Paul boy was fatally shot at a gas station in northeast Minneapolis early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired outside the gas station in the 2600 block of University Avenue Northeast. They found a 14-year-old on the ground near an SUV. Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the boy to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Fa’him Laron Miller died at the hospital about three hours later. The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary investigation shows Miller was inside an SUV with other people when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone in that vehicle fired gunshots into the SUV, police said.

No one else was injured.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. Investigators are working to determine how she is related to the incident.

“Teenagers, Kia’s and Hyundai’s, and guns have become a common recipe for violent crime and tragedy,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a press release about the shooting. “The death of a teenager out on the street is outrageous and totally unacceptable. The MPD will aggressively investigate this incident to its logical conclusion and do all we can to bring some sense of justice for the victim and his loved ones, but we all must work together to end this trend of youth violence.”

The press release did not specify the makes or models of the two vehicles involved in the shooting.

Police ask anyone who sees “suspicious activity involving a Kia or Hyundai with multiple teenagers to report that immediately to 911. Similar reports in the past have allowed officers to interrupt dangerous behavior and make arrests.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at crimestoppersmn.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

