St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raises money for children worldwide

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Eight days are left until the launch of this year’s Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Leading up, 27 News is looking at how the money makes such a big impact for the children’s hospital. The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital helps about 8,600 kids across the world, not just at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The hospital shares its research with doctors across the globe. KSNT 27 News is starting this campaign in eight days, so get ready to reserve your ticket!

The dream home can be found at 2635 SW Sherwood Park Drive in Topeka. It is being built by Drippé Homes and has an estimated value of $600,000.

Features of the dream home include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an estimated 2,200 square feet. Free tours of the home run from July 12-28 at the following times:

Fridays: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home will be available on our website in the coming days.

