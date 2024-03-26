SRQ airport inks major deals with New College, Manatee County and airline carriers

The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport approved a land swap agreement to convey 30.94 acres of land to New College of Florida permanently, pending final approval by the Federal Aviation Administration and state funding appropriations.

The Airport Authority approved the land sale on Monday during a public meeting, where they also approved new agreements that will keep six major airlines operating out of the airport for at least 10 more years. Last week, Manatee County also agreed to match up to $1.1 million in funding for the construction of a new observation area that will overlook the airport runway.

New College land deal

A land swap under negotiation between New College of Florida and the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport could give the airport enough space to build six new terminals on the western edge of it's property.

New College leases land from the SRQ airport for a portion of its campus located east of Tamiami Trail, and college officials have been working to purchase the property for about $11.5 million.

Preliminary plans call for renovations to dorms and some existing facilities on the property, and construction of new athletics fields.

If a long-term agreement is not reached, and the terms of New College's current 99-year lease expire, the college could face a major rent hike because of FAA regulations that govern land deals between airports and tenants. The college would run the risk of losing ownership of all campus buildings located on airport property if the land reverts to airport ownership, and be required to purchase the buildings back at market value.

SRQ CEO Rick Piccolo said the sale is still under review by the FAA, and the deal requires approval from the agency and funding from the state to become final. The New College board approved its end of the deal in December. The Airport Authority approved the deal unanimously, with authority member and well-known developer Carlos Beruff absent.

"If everything is approved, if the FAA says they are fine with it and the state provides the funding for it, then we can move forward with the sale," Piccolo said. "If it's not approved then we are back to square one."

Piccolo said the deal includes stipulations that protect the airport's runway approach from the potential of development at the New College campus that could be too tall for comfort for approaching and departing aircraft.

He said the sale price of $11.5 million is almost four times the amount that the airport would collect in rent during the remainder of the 99-year lease agreement, which would expire in 2056, for the land between the airport and New College.

"Does anyone seriously think that 30 years from now we are going to tell New College that they have to leave and tear all of those buildings down?" Piccolo said. "That's not realistic. So why go 33 years with a much, much, undervalued lease when at the end up being New College anyway?"

Signatory airline agreements extended

The airport authority agreed to 10-year signatory agreements that will keep six major airlines in operation at the SRQ Airport for the next decade.

Those airlines include American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air. The airport also has non-signatory agreements with five other airlines, some of which are considering signatory agreements of their own, Piccolo said.

"I was happy to see that level of commitment, because if you have six signatory carriers that means we'll have some great service here for the next decade," Piccolo said. "Usually, those commitments are about three to five years, so to get a 10-year commitment is pretty significant." This shows that this market is solid, and it's going to continue to be strong for the next decade."

Observation area

A concept rendering of an observation area slated for construction on the north side of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The SRQ Airport Authority and Manatee County have agreed to fund the construction of a new observation area on the north side of the airport, in an open area often used as makeshift parking for visitors who want an up-close view to watch airplanes land and take off.

The county and the airport authority entered into a reimbursement agreement for economic development activities in April 2022, when the authority agreed to design and build an observation area on property located at the intersection of 15th Street East and Lindburgh Court.

The airport authority requested monetary assistance from Manatee County to complete the design and construction of the project. The authority notified the county that expected costs have increased to about $2.2 million. The county agreed to the increase as a part of its consent agenda during a county meeting last week, bringing the total contribution up from $350,000 to $1.1 million.

Piccolo said construction is slated to start within the next 30 to 60 days and should be completed in time for the Christmas holiday. He said the observation area will be paved, and feature covered seating, historical photographs, a speaker system that projects tower transmissions, and a playground sponsored by Allegiant Airlines. It will also include new traffic safety features to protect visitors from traffic on 15th Street.

"If you drive along 15th Street you will see cars parked there all the time to watch the planes take off," Piccolo said. "It will be a really nice facility and enhance it a tremendous amount. I think people are going to be really excited about it."

The county's share of the project will be paid for using Tax Increment Financing funds dedicated to enhancements and redevelopment within the county's Southwest County Improvement District.

According to the county, the project meets one of the goals outlined in the SWD Strategic Plan, which seeks opportunities to establish a sense of place for corridors and neighborhoods in the district to attract investment, employers and workforce to the area. The strategic plan was approved in 2019.

"The TIF allows us to spend funds on these types of efforts to enhance parts of Southwest Manatee County," said Manatee County Chair Mike Rahn, who represents the district.

"This area of Manatee County around the airport has been neglected for the longest time. If you are a tourist and you land at the airport and get your rental car, if you turn left into Sarasota County it's pretty nice," he said. "You turn right into Manatee County, it looks like a warzone." It's always looked like it's ran down. So we use TIF funds to help fix that. It's simple stuff we can do."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: SRQ airport inks major deals with New College and Manatee County