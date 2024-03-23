Squatters arrested after woman found stuffed in bag in NYC apartment: sources

NEW YORK ([IX11) — Authorities arrested two squatters who allegedly killed a woman and stuffed her body in a duffel bag after she walked in on them in her dead mother’s Manhattan apartment last week, according to law enforcement sources.

The man and woman were arrested by a Fugitive Task Force in Pennsylvania Friday morning, sources said.

Police found Nadia Vitels, 52, in the closet with her foot hanging out of the bag in an apartment on the 19th floor of 206 East 31st St. in Kips Bay at around 4:30 p.m. on March 14, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. The woman had several facial fractures, a brain bleed, and two broken ribs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vitels may have been dead for a few days before the family urged the building superintendent to check on her, police said. Her son made the initial gruesome discovery after sweeping the space.

“The (victim’s) son opens up the closet door near the front door and discovers a duffel bag,” Kenny said on Thursday.

The apartment had been vacant for a few months since the victim’s mother passed away. Vitels was in town from Spain to set it up for a family friend before she was brutally killed, police said.

“We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home to get this apartment set up and walked in on the squatters that were there,” Kenny said.

The squatters, a man and a woman, were seen going in and out of the building, and neighbors heard the garbage chute opening and closing on the day of the murder, Kenny said. Authorities found Vitels’ belongings in the garbage in the basement.

It was unclear how the squatters gained access to the luxury building, where the elevator acts as the apartment’s front door, Kenny said.

After the attack, the suspects allegedly stole the victim’s Lexus and fled to Pennsylvania, where they crashed the car, according to the NYPD. But local police did not run the plates until finding the abandoned car the following day, police said.

Before they were arrested, the squatters were last seen on surveillance video trying to buy a new car for $1,000 at several Pennsylvania dealerships, according to Kenny.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

