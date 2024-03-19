Spring break tourists already pack Brevard beaches, but when is break for local students?
Brevard’s beaches and roadways may already be packed with spring break tourists, but the county’s own students aren’t on spring break just yet.
Most of Brevard county schools have spring break next week, March 25-29, which means students go back the day after Easter. Those are the dates for Brevard Public Schools.
Private schools Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Melbourne Central Catholic and Ascension Catholic School have longer breaks. Holy Trinty and MCC return to the classroom April 2, while Ascension goes back April 8.
Eastern Florida State College's spring break is March 25-31, and UCF is out this week.
Spring break 2024 for Florida universities
Bethune Cookman College (Daytona Beach): March 4-9
Florida A&M University (Tallahassee): March 11-15
Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton): March 2-8
Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers): March 3-9
Florida International University (Miami): Feb. 26 - March 2
Florida Polytechnic University (Lakeland): March 2-10
Florida State University (Tallahassee): March 11-15
New College of Florida (Sarasota): March 18-22
University of Central Florida (Orlando): March 18-23
University of Florida (Gainesville): March 9-16
University of North Florida (Jacksonville): March 18-22
University of South Florida (Tampa): March 11-17
University of West Florida (Pensacola): March 25-31
Spring break 2024 for Florida colleges
Broward College (Davie): March 4-10
Chipola College (Marianna): March 18-22
College of Central Florida (Ocala): March 11-17
Daytona State College (Daytona Beach): March 11-15
Eastern Florida State College (Cocoa): March 25-31
Florida Gateway College (Lake City): March 15-22
College of the Florida Keys (Key West): March 16-24
Florida SouthWestern State College (Fort Myers): March 11-17
Florida State College at Jacksonville (Jacksonville): March 18-24
Gulf Coast State College (Panama City): March 16-22
Hillsborough Community College (Tampa): March 11-17
Indian River State College (Fort Pierce): March 11-17
Lake–Sumter State College (Leesburg): March 10-17
Miami Dade College (Miami): March 25-31
North Florida College (Madison): March 11-15
Northwest Florida State College (Niceville): March 18-22
Palm Beach State College (Lake Worth): March 4-10
Pasco–Hernando State College (New Port Richey): March 4-10
Pensacola State College (Pensacola): March 25-31
Polk State College (Winter Haven): March 11-17
Santa Fe College (Gainesville): March 11-15
Seminole State College of Florida (Sanford): March 17-24
South Florida State College (Avon Park): March 11-15
St. Johns River State College (Palatka): March 18-22
St. Petersburg College (St. Petersburg): March 10-16
State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota (Bradenton): March 4-8
Tallahassee Community College (Tallahassee): March 11-15
Valencia College (Orlando): March 18-24
