Spring break tourists already pack Brevard beaches, but when is break for local students?

Brevard’s beaches and roadways may already be packed with spring break tourists, but the county’s own students aren’t on spring break just yet.

Most of Brevard county schools have spring break next week, March 25-29, which means students go back the day after Easter. Those are the dates for Brevard Public Schools.

Private schools Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Melbourne Central Catholic and Ascension Catholic School have longer breaks. Holy Trinty and MCC return to the classroom April 2, while Ascension goes back April 8.

Eastern Florida State College's spring break is March 25-31, and UCF is out this week.

Spring break 2024 for Florida universities

While Cocoa Beach has the largest Spring Break related crowds, several of the Brevard beaches south of Pineda Causeway are also seeing a marked increase in beachgoers.

Spring break 2024 for Florida colleges

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard students get spring break soon, but tourists are already here