Soybean cyst nematode plot planted at Monroe County Community College

MONROE — Michigan State University played a soybean cyst nematode (SCN) plot May 20 at Monroe County Community College's Student Ag Farm.

Eight seed treatments, replicated six times, were planted at the Student Ag Farm, which is an off-campus testing location, said Ned Birkey, MSU Extension educator emeritus.

Grant (from left), a senior forestry student; Lance, a Michigan State University technician; and Ali and Razieh, two visiting MSU scholars, are shown at the Monroe County Community College's Student Ag Farm.

"All together, 48 replicated and randomized plots were planted," Birkey said.

SCN is a plant-parasitic roundworm and causes more yield loss than any other soybean disease in North America, according to MSUE. In Michigan alone, SCN causes more than $40 million of economic losses per year.

A Farmer Field Day is scheduled for Sept. 5, and the control of this nematode pest will be one of the topics covered, Birkey said.

