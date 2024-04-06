Southern California couple charged with murdering boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend

The Ventura County District Attorney has filed murder and kidnapping charges against an Oxnard couple accused of killing one of their former lovers.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jorge Alberto Garfias and 33-year-old Margarita Jimenez are responsible for the death of Yanelly Vargas. Officials say Vargas was Garfias’ ex-girlfriend.

The incident occurred just before midnight on March 17 at a bar in Oxnard. Vargas was allegedly tricked into coming outside of the establishment by Jimenez and Garfias. When the victim exited the bar, the couple allegedly assaulted Vargas and forced her into their vehicle.

Vargas was able to exit the suspects’ vehicle after approximately 15 minutes. After she managed to escape, Jimenez followed the victim and shot her, authorities said.

Jimenez and Garfias fled in their truck before Oxnard Police officers arrived on the scene. Emergency responders found Vargas suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The entire incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera, officials say. The couple were arrested on April 3.

Jimenez and Garfias have both been charged with murder and kidnapping, and the DA also filed numerous special allegations and enhancements against the couple.

Both suspects are being held without bail and will be in court for their arraignment on May 3.

