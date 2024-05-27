South Korea conducts jet drills amid North's satellite plans

STORY: :: South Korea releases footage of its forces conducting fighter jet drills

:: after North Korea announced plans to launch a satellite

:: Released May 27, 2024

:: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Handout

In video footage released by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday, F-35A, FA-50 and KF-16 fighter jets were shown flying in formation in airspace said to be south of the no-fly zone along the inter-Korean border.

North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a rocket carrying the satellite between May 27 and June 4. If successful, it would be Pyongyang's second spy satellite in orbit.

The notice came ahead of a trilateral summit between Japan, South Korea and China in Seoul, where the South Korean and Japanese leaders demanded that the launch plan be scrapped, saying it violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.