South Jersey weather starts of mild, windy, with chance of rain on Friday, April 12

The winds that battered South Jersey and the Delaware Valley overnight Thursday will dissipate some on Friday, but Friday will still be a breezy, wet day, said Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Friday's high in South Jersey should the low 60s, with wind gusts nearing 40 mph.

"We will still have showers Friday morning, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms," Martin said. "It should dry up by Friday afternoon into Friday night.

"The winds will not be quite as strong, but there may be some gusts Friday afternoon, and we might see some dead trees fall down, but we are not expecting any widespread damage."

The National Weather service reported overnight winds reached 51 mph in Forsythe, and 48 mph in Atlantic City.

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey, temperatures will continue to slide a bit on Saturday, which will start off as mostly cloudy before some sun breaks through in the afternoon.

Saturday will also be breezy with wind gusts nearing 40 mph, holding temperatures to around 57 degrees.

Temperatures rebound somewhat on Sunday, but it will still be breezy. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the lower 70s.

Martin said the next chance of rain is late Sunday evening, and the weather service's forecast provided extra detail.

"Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers," read a portion of the weather service's forecast for Sunday evening. "Not as cool, with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent."

Temperatures take a springtime turn in South Jersey early next week, as both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly sunny, with high reaching the low to mid 70s each day.

