South Jersey forecast calls for clouds, late wind and rain, on Thursday, April 11

Cloudy, mild and windy conditions will continue during much of the day on Thursday, April 11, in South Jersey and the Delaware Valley, followed by a steady period of rain overnight.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures in South Jersey should reach the low 70s on Thursday, but those mild temperatures will be dampened a bit by the winds in the afternoon, followed by rain in the evening.

"There is a system coming through Thursday night that will bring some periods of rain, and a brief period of gusty winds," Hoeflich said. "There is already a coastal flood watch on the Delaware River, and a coastal flood watch set for tonight for all the counties on the Delaware River and in South Jersey.

"We are expecting the rain to come in later Thursday afternoon and peak overnight, with the heaviest rain coming in between 2 and 4 a.m.," Hoeflich added. "It should move out by Friday."

Winds will also be a factor on Thursday, Hoeflich said.

"Winds will gradually increase on Thursday, with gusts around 20-25 mph Thursday night," Hoeflich said. "There could be gusts of 35-40 mph for a brief period between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., and there could be some trees knocked down," Hoeflich added. "It will be a brief period of gusty winds, but below our threshold to issue an advisory."

South Jersey forecast

As the system moves out Friday morning, some showers may linger into Friday afternoon, Hoeflich said.

"There should be more showers Friday afternoon into the evening, Hoeflich said. "The weekend should be mainly dry. Some showers may come in Sunday afternoon, but nothing impactful."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey, the sun should return Friday afternoon after a cloudy, rainy morning. Friday's high is expected to again reach the mid 60s.

There's a a chance of rain on Saturday, but temperatures will continue to dip a bit, as Saturday's high is expected to only reach 61 degrees, as it will be breezy, with gusts nearing 35 mph.

Sunday is shaping up the best day in South Jersey, when it will be mostly sunny and temperatures in the low 70s.

National Weather Service posts alert on Thursday, April 11, warning of possible flooding of area rivers. The coastal flood warning will last at least through Friday afternoon.

