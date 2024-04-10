South Jersey forecast calls for clouds, chance of early rain, on Wednesday, April 10

South Jersey weather will start off on the cloudy side with early showers a possibility, but there's a chance some sun may break through later in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 10, leading to a string of cloudy days that could bring steady rain.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

The overall warming trend will continue in South Jersey on Wednesday, as temperatures should the low 70s.

"Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with the best chance of rain in the morning, with a 30% chance of rain across the area," said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "Many areas may not see any rain at all, and if anything, it'll be more like sprinkles and not any heavy downpours.

"Wednesday night will be fairly mild and mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid 50s," Starrmann added. "There is a chance for rain Wednesday night, but most areas should remain dry."

South Jersey forecast

Starrmann said the next major rain system will move through South Jersey and the Delaware Valley on Thursday.

"The next major system impacting our area will bring an 80% chance of showers, primarily during the afternoon, but especially during the evening and overnight hours on Thursday," Starrmann said. "There is a 100% chance of rain Thursday night, and there could also be some thunderstorms and pretty strong winds late Thursday and Thursday night.

"There is a potential for some heavy rainfall. We are expecting between .5 and 1 inch of rain between Thursday and Friday," Starrmann added. "Most of that will be falling Thursday night into Friday morning. And there is a continuing chance of rain on Friday."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey, Thursday's temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Temperatures in South Jersey should reach the mid 60s on Friday, as gusts as high as 25 mph are expected across the Delaware Valley. South Jersey residents may see periods of partly sunny conditions on Friday, however.

National Weather Service says conditions across the Delaware Valley for Wednesday, April 10, will start off mostly cloudy but may end up partly sunny.

