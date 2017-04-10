It Sounds Like Buick Is Cooking Up a New V6-Powered Regal GS

From Road & Track

Earlier this week, a new Buick Regal debuted (shown above), complete with a 250-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, but no mention of a hotter GS variant was made. That doesn't mean a new Regal GS isn't a possibility, though. Our friends at The Truth About Cars seem to have found some evidence that Buick is working on a Regal GS powered by a 3.6-liter V6.

Photo credit: Buick via The Truth About Cars More

The Truth About Cars spotted a blurb (shown above) describing a V6-powered all-wheel drive Regal GS variant on Buick Canada's website. The blurb has since been taken down, but it can still be seen in a Google search.

Last year, TTAC cited an anonymous Buick source who said a V6-powered Regal of some sort is on its way. That report accurately noted that Buick would build a lifted Regal wagon called the TourX, which was recently unveiled, so it seems TTAC's source has solid knowledge.

A Buick spokesperson declined to comment on the Regal GS rumor to Road & Track.

Previously, the Regal GS was powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that made 259 horsepower and could be paired with front- or all-wheel drive. Buick currently offers a 3.6-liter, 310-hp V6 in the LaCrosse, but TTAC notes that the automaker could use the Camaro's 335-hp version of that engine in a new Regal GS.

Buick's so-called "twin-clutch" all-wheel drive system makes the idea of a new Regal GS even more intriguing. It's a system that debuted in the 2017 LaCrosse, and offers torque vectoring capabilities similar to that of the Ford Focus RS. While we don't expect Buick to offer a Drift Mode like Ford, this is a much more interesting all-wheel drive system than typical front-wheel-drive based units.

With this drivetrain, Buick could have a legitimately interesting alternative to the Audi S4/S5 Sportback on its hands. We'll just have to wait and see if it becomes a reality.

